Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2020, 10:49 AM EST
Cam Newton is one of several quarterbacks whose futures are being discussed as we head into the offseason and Newton weighed in with some thoughts on how he expects things to play out while in Miami this week.

Newton was limited to two games in 2019 because of a foot injury and dealt with a shoulder injury during the 2018 season, which has clouded his outlook with the Panthers. The team that has hired Matt Rhule as their new head coach and longtime stars Luke Kuechly and Greg Olsen are moving on, which some would take as a sign that the team is ready to start fresh on all fronts.

Newton is heading into the final year of his contract and the Panthers would clear $19.1 million in cap space by moving on without him, but Newton doesn’t think they will. During an appearance on CBS Sports Network, Newton said that he “absolutely” expects to remain with the Panthers for a 10th season and shared the message he sent the team recently.

“It’s devastating to not have the coach who drafted you, but at the same time, you’ve got to turn the page,” Newton said. “I had an unbelievable conversation with Marty Hurney, the G.M., David Tepper the owner, as well as Coach Rhule, the new head coach. And I left that meeting inspired. And I told them, ‘You won’t find another person in that locker room with more to prove, not only to you, but I’ve got to prove to myself.'”

Neither Rhule nor Tepper tipped their hands when it came to their plans for Newton when they met with the media earlier this month. Getting a handle on Newton’s health is sure to be an integral part of their process and there’s still a lot of time for that to take place before any final call has to be made.

11 responses to “Cam Newton “absolutely” expects to be with Panthers

  1. Well they can’t go into the season starting Will Grier, that’s for sure. Newton is such a unique player, would be a real shame for NFL fans if he doesn’t make it back to health somewhere.

  3. I thought a year off was the best thing for Cam. The guy was an MVP not all that long ago. If he can be healthy the Panthers would be crazy to not have him the start next year. His contract by today’s QB standards is dirty cheap. They will be in line to draft either Derrick Brown or Jeff Okudah and they will have weapons around Newton for the first time ever.

    The coaching hire would concern me if I was fan here. This guy likes to talk about building relationships and being involved heavily with players. That is college where you have them at a different stage of their life and for a limited time. This is pro ball and these guys come to work and won’t want a bunch of father figures hovering around.

  5. I can see the Panthers keeping him on to transition to whatever QB will be brought in, but the team may also see that as a progress stopper for the new QB (whether that be a QB brought in via the draft or FA).

    With Kuechly retiring, and Greg Olsen moving on, maybe the team wants a clean sweep and will move forward with another QB . I can also see Cam getting traded, as that $19.1 million salary for 2020 is a reasonable amount, and I can see him going to Miami or Tampa on a one year prove it deal. It will be interesting to see what happens. Cam has never been great IMO, but he is a pretty good QB, and still has a good amount of gas in the tank.

    Of course he has a lot to prove being on the last year of his contract and him wanting to prove that he can still play at a high level. Whatever team he ends up with will have to deal with his strangeness – he is a different sort of cat.

  7. He’ll never be the same again. Does not want to play with the same style that made him unique. He’s not a pocket passer. This guy is done if he’s done taking hits and moving the chains with his legs.

  8. This story won’t go away or even change until Cam Newton’s health is a settled issue. If he’s fully recovered, multiple teams will want him. If he is not fully recovered, it’s probably over. It’s no sure thing that a healthy Cam is back in Carolina. New Owner and new Head Coach usually means new start.

  9. Good as gone.

    Save your money brother you have become an NFL backup. I don’t know if his ego will allow it.

    They tried everything to get this to work with him. He throws high they get the largest WRs in the world.

    Not great from the pocket not great throwing on the run. So in essence he is tebow with a bit more arm.

  10. His career arc seems to match that of Donovan McNabb. Some early success but fell off a cliff around year 8 or 9.

    He’s not worth starter money anymore.

  11. If Cam Newton is healthy enough to enter training camp 110% healthy (that’s a big IF) I could see this year being a “transition year” at QB for the Panthers where Carolina drafts a QB in round 1 of the 2020 draft and then keeps Cam Newton around for 1 more season as the starter while they give the rookie what would be a redshirt year for all intents & purposes before he takes over in 2021 bringing the young guy along slowly.

    At 30yrs old though with two serious injuries over his last two seasons paired with his physical playing style over the last decade I think the Panthers have serious concerns about Newton’s ability to hold up over 16 straight games going forward though & Cam Newton isn’t a good fit for new HC Matt Rhules offense either. I personally believe that Rhule wants to draft & groom his own QB1 and I could see the Panthers deciding to do just that. If the Panthers do end up doing that they could trade Cam Newton for a 3rd round pick to some team, Newton would be a great fit for Bruce Arians offense with that big arm though Carolina likely wont want to trade him inside the division.

