Cam Newton “absolutely” expects to be with Panthers

Getty Images

Cam Newton is one of several quarterbacks whose futures are being discussed as we head into the offseason and Newton weighed in with some thoughts on how he expects things to play out while in Miami this week.

Newton was limited to two games in 2019 because of a foot injury and dealt with a shoulder injury during the 2018 season, which has clouded his outlook with the Panthers. The team that has hired Matt Rhule as their new head coach and longtime stars Luke Kuechly and Greg Olsen are moving on, which some would take as a sign that the team is ready to start fresh on all fronts.

Newton is heading into the final year of his contract and the Panthers would clear $19.1 million in cap space by moving on without him, but Newton doesn’t think they will. During an appearance on CBS Sports Network, Newton said that he “absolutely” expects to remain with the Panthers for a 10th season and shared the message he sent the team recently.

“It’s devastating to not have the coach who drafted you, but at the same time, you’ve got to turn the page,” Newton said. “I had an unbelievable conversation with Marty Hurney, the G.M., David Tepper the owner, as well as Coach Rhule, the new head coach. And I left that meeting inspired. And I told them, ‘You won’t find another person in that locker room with more to prove, not only to you, but I’ve got to prove to myself.'”

Neither Rhule nor Tepper tipped their hands when it came to their plans for Newton when they met with the media earlier this month. Getting a handle on Newton’s health is sure to be an integral part of their process and there’s still a lot of time for that to take place before any final call has to be made.