Edgerrin James puts out word he’s in Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Edgerrin James couldn’t wait for the announcement, so he made his own.

The longtime Colts running back just sent out word via social media that he had been chosen to the 2020 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

“Started With Gold Teeth, Ended With a Gold Jacket,” the University of Miami product wrote.

James was a dual threat on the great Peyton Manning teams in Indianapolis, finishing each of his first two seasons with more than 2,100 yards from scrimmage.

He finished his career with 12,246 rushing yards (13th all time) and 15,610 yards from scrimmage (16th).

Now, he’s a year ahead of his former quarterback, who will be eligble for the Hall for the first time next year.