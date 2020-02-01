Greg Roman named assistant coach of the year

AP

Coming into the 2019 season, Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman was tasked with putting together a scheme that would maximize the production of quarterback Lamar Jackson.

Roman did his job well. Jackson is expected to be named the league’s Most Valuable Player after setting a new record for quarterback rushing yards and throwing 36 touchdowns.

Assuming Jackson does win, he’ll join Roman in taking home some hardware. Roman was named the league’s top assistant coach in Miami on Saturday.

In addition to Jackson’s individual accolades, the Ravens also set a record for the most rushing yards in a season and led the league in scoring. Roman received 41 of the 50 votes cast for assistant coaches. 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and Ravens defensive coordinator Don “Wink” Martindale were the only others to receive multiple votes.

Roman interviewed with the Browns for their head coaching vacancy after the season, but Cleveland hired Kevin Stefanski so he’s set for another year with Jackson and the Ravens. The task for this season will be to find a way to avoid the quick playoff ouster that put a damper on their 14-2 run through the regular season.