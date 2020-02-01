Hall of Fame ditches up-or-down vote for the five modern-era finalists

Getty Images

Yes, there will be 20 new Hall of Famers in 2020.

After the Hall of Fame came up with a special procedure for a 15-person Centennial Class that circumvented the Selection Committee and ditched the usual up-or-down vote to which every finalist has been subjected since the opening of the museum, it was suggested that the Selection Committee could screw up the vision for 20 Hall of Famers in 2020 by not letting each of the five modern-era finalists for enshrinement in the club. That definitely won’t be happening.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL reports, and PFT has confirmed, that the Hall of Fame has eliminated the up-or-down vote for the five finalists. As a result, the Selection Committee will exit the room on Saturday with five sure-fire, locked-in Hall of Famers — and without knowing who they are. They’ll only know the identity of the 10 that, through secret ballot, will be cut to five.

Who then will be paid a visit by the NFL’s answer to Luca Brasi: Hall of Fame president David Baker.

Maybe the change is being made to ensure that 20 will get in this year. Maybe the change is being made to ensure that, despite concerns raised by Deion Sanders, a quota of five modern-era Hall of Famers will make it every year. Maybe the change is aimed at ensuring the voters don’t know who did and didn’t get in, sealing off potential leaks in advance of the official announcements. Maybe they just want to move the process along so that the NFL Honors ceremony can be taped at the scheduled time.

Regardless, the last hurdle for enshrinement has been removed. The five finalists are now getting in without a final vote. And that’s the way it will remain until the Hall of Fame changes it again.