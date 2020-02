Getty Images

The Greatest Show on Turf now has another member in the Hall of Fame.

Longtime Rams wide receiver Isaac Bruce was named to the 2020 class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame, according to Jim Thomas of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

Bruce is fifth on the all-time receiving yards list with 15,208, and 13th in receptions with 1,024.

He joins former teammates Kurt Warner and Marshall Faulk in representing one of the most potent offenses in league history.