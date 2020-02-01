John Harbaugh named AP coach of the the year

Getty Images

The Ravens were obviously well-coached this year.

John Harbaugh was just named AP NFL coach of the year.

The Ravens went 14-2 this season, earning the top seed in the AFC behind quarterback Lamar Jackson and an offense which was by no means conventional, but which was perfectly suited to their personnel.

He joins offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who won the assistant coach of the year honors moments ago.

Harbaugh won with 27 1/2 of the 50 votes, followed by Kyle Shanahan (14 1/2), Matt LaFleur (3), Mike Tomlin (2), Sean McDermott (2), and Sean Payton (1).