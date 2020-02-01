Kyle Shanahan: We just need the game to be here

Posted by Josh Alper on February 1, 2020, 3:53 PM EST
After nearly two weeks of preparation, the only thing left for the 49ers to do is actually play Super Bowl LIV.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan and the rest of the team can’t wait for that to happen. The team held a brief walkthrough on Saturday and Shanahan told pool reporter Jenny Vrentas of TheAthletic that everyone with the Niners is champing at the bit for the game to start.

“We’re as ready as we can be,” Shanahan said. “We just need the game to get here. It’s been two weeks of [practice], and we are itching to go.”

After the walkthrough, the 49ers went to Hard Rock Stadium to familiarize themselves with where they’ll be playing the Chiefs. Shanahan said he preferred to do that “instead of them going there and being in awe of everything tomorrow.” Once there, the plan included a simulation of the extended halftime break so that there will be no surprises once the long-awaited matchup finally gets underway.

1 responses to "Kyle Shanahan: We just need the game to be here

  1. Congrats to both teams for making it to the big game. As a Niner fan of course I want to see them win, but my respect for Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes allows me the humility to know that nothing is guaranteed.

    Should Kansas City win I would be disappointed but not discouraged because just a year ago the Niners were the cellar dwellers of our division (as they had been since 2015). This team is on the right track and a win would be monumental not only for the legacy of this organization but also as an affirmation of the direction that Kyle and John placed us on. Either way I’m proud of the Niners for representing the NFC.

    So here’s to an exciting Super Bowl Sunday! Let the game begin

    GO NINERS!!!!!

