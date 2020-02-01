LeRoy Butler says he wasn’t chosen for the Hall of Fame

Getty Images

Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler was a Pro Football Hall of Fame finalist for the first time this year, but he will not be a member of the Class of 2020.

Butler, who was hoping for a knock on his hotel room door from Hall of Fame President David Baker, instead got a phone call informing him that he was not selected.

“Sorry Packers fans,” Butler wrote on Twitter. “I missed it this year!! Thank you to all the fans that voted for me!! GOD IS GOOD!!!”

The NFL will formally announce this year’s new Hall of Famers at tonight’s NFL Honors event. The selection committee met today and has already voted, but the voting results are kept secret until the formal announcement, unless individual players reveal whether they got in or not.