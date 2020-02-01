Michael Thomas edges Lamar Jackson for offensive player of the year

Getty Images

Michael Thomas caught 149 passes, breaking Marvin Harrison’s 17-year-old league record by six catches. It was just enough to win Thomas offensive player of the year.

He beat out Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey for the award. Jackson is expected to win the MVP award later Saturday night.

Thomas received 19 votes to 17 for Jackson and 12 for McCaffrey. Russell Wilson and Patrick Mahomes each received one vote.

A receiver had not won the Associated Press’ offensive player of the year award since 1993 when Jerry Rice won his second. The Hall of Famer also won the award in 1987. That’s the only seasons in history a receiver has claimed offensive player of the year.

Thomas’ 149 catches went for a league-best 1,725 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.