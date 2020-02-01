Nick Bosa named defensive rookie of the year

Getty Images

Nick Bosa has some unfinished business on Sunday, but he picked up some hardware Saturday night.

The 49ers defensive end was named AP defensive rookie of the year at the NFL Honors.

Bosa finished the regular season with 9.0 sacks, and has added three more in the postseason so far.

He also showed he can take over games, like his three-sack, one-interception demolition of the Panthers in October.

The second overall pick has been part of a dominant defensive front all season, which will have to maintain that form Sunday for them to slow down the Chiefs offense.

Bosa, of course, was not at NFL Honors to accept the award because he’s playing in the Super Bowl tomorrow. His father, former Dolphins defensive end John Bosa, accepted the award on his behalf.