Report: Mike Groh joining Colts’ coaching staff

Getty Images

Mike Groh has found a new job.

The former Eagles offensive coordinator is joining the Colts’ coaching staff, Alex Marvez of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Groh worked with Indianapolis head coach Frank Reich when both were in Philadelphia. Reich was offensive coordinator during the Eagles’ Super Bowl season of 2017, with Groh serving as the receivers coach.

The Eagles promoted Groh to offensive coordinator when Reich left. They fired him after two seasons.

The team finished seventh in total offense in 2018 and 11th in 2019.

It is unclear what Groh’s role will be with the Colts.