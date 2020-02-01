Richard Seymour says he didn’t get into Hall of Fame

Getty Images

We’re waiting to find out which players were elected to the Hall of Fame on Saturday, but we know a couple of players who won’t be part of this year’s class.

Former Patriots and Raiders defensive lineman Richard Seymour tweeted that he did not earn a spot this year. Seymour retweeted the message he sent in 2019 about not getting elected and added “I respect the process . . . 2021.”

Last year was the first time that Seymour was one of the 15 finalists whose candidacies were deliberated by the Pro Football Hall of Fame selection committee. He was a semi-finalist in 2018.

Former Packers safety LeRoy Butler announced he fell short of election earlier on Saturday afternoon. A maximum of five players can be elected to the Hall on Saturday. Fifteen players were elected to the Hall earlier this month as part of this year’s special Centennial Class.