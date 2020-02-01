Stephon Gilmore is the defensive player of the year

Getty Images

The Patriots aren’t in Miami for the Super Bowl, but one of the team’s players picked up an award at the NFL Honors show the night before the Chiefs and 49ers square off for the title.

Cornerback Stephon Gilmore has been named the defensive player of the year.

Gilmore was named a first-team All-Pro for the second straight season for his work in helping the Patriots win another AFC East title. He led the league with six interceptions and also posted 53 tackles and one fumble recovery over the course of the regular season.

He is the first defensive back to win the award since former Steelers safety Troy Polamalu was honored for his work in the 2010 season. Polamalu is expected to pick up another honor on Saturday as one of five players elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, although there’s been no confirmation of his election at this point.