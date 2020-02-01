Steve Atwater will enter Hall of Fame as part of Class of 2020

Getty Images

So much for the suspense of the NFL Honors Show.

Later Saturday night, the Pro Football Hall of Fame will announce the five newest members who were elected as part of the Class of 2020.

But Steve Atwater’s supporters shared their good news, announcing the safety has earned election.

Agent Peter Schaffer congratulated “the newest member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame” with a photo of Atwater.

John Elway, the Broncos’ General Manager and and president of football operations, confirmed the news as he walked the red carpet into the taping for the Honors show.

“Couldn’t happen to a better guy,” Elway said, via Mike Klis of 9News. “Great representative of the Denver Broncos and a great football player.”

In his 16th year of eligibility and his third time as a finalist, Atwater is headed to Canton.