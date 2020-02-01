Tony Boselli is not part of the 2020 Hall of Fame class

Getty Images

Former Jaguars tackle Tony Boselli will have to wait at least one more year to land a spot in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Boselli announced on Twitter that he was not elected to the Hall on Saturday. In a series of tweets, Boselli congratulated the players who were selected, thanked presenter Sam Kouvaris and wrote that he remains hopeful of being elected but “until then I am good with my amazing family and friends.”

Boselli was a three-time first-team All-Pro and is a member of the All-Decade team for the 1990s. This was his fourth time as one of the 15 finalists for election.

LeRoy Butler and Richard Seymour have also announced that they were not elected. We will find out the names of the players who were elected later on Saturday.