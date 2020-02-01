Troy Polamalu, Isaac Bruce, Edgerrin James headline Hall of Fame Class of 2020

Getty Images

The Pro Football Hall of Fame will have a black-and-gold flavor to it.

Donnie Shell and Bill Cowher, elected last month as part of the Centennial Class, will have Troy Polamalu join them in Canton.

Polamalu didn’t have to wait long to hear his name, earning a bust in his first year of eligibility.

The former safety was elected Saturday along with Steve Atwater, Isaac Bruce, Steve Hutchinson and Edgerrin James on the modern-era ballot. It completed the special 20 inductees for 2020 after 10 seniors, two coaches and three contributors were announced in January.

The five newest Hall of Famers were joined onstage by the living members from the Centennial Slate.

It culminated Selection Saturday.

LeRoy Butler, Torry Holt, Sam Mills, Reggie Wayne and Bryant Young didn’t survive the cut from 15 to 10. Tony Boselli, John Lynch, Richard Seymour, Zach Thomas and Alan Faneca were the final cuts from 10 to five.

Polamalu, a four-time All-Pro and eight-time Pro Bowl selection, becomes the 27th member of the Steelers elected to Canton.

Steelers president Art Rooney II has said he expects the Steelers to play in the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 6.