Tyreek Hill may, or may not, return punts on Sunday

Getty Images

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill muffed a punt in the divisional round, greasing the skids toward a 24-0 deficit that the Chiefs then quickly erased. Hill may, or may not, be getting a chance to muff another punt on Sunday in the Super Bowl.

James Palmer of NFL Network, who has been covering the Chiefs this week, reports that special-teams coordinator Dave Toub may be using Hill as a punt returner in the Super Bowl. Toub explained to Palmer that the decision will be about the flow of the game, how Toub is feeling, and how Hill is feeling.

Toub also said that Hill and Mecole Hardman could both be deployed for punt returns, putting two of the fastest players in football on the field at the same time to try to flip the field when the 49ers punt.

Or maybe if the 49ers punt. Before Hill can be used on punt returns, the Chiefs’ defense will have to stop the San Francisco offense.