Von Miller raves about Patrick Mahomes

Getty Images

Von Miller has had a front-row seat to some of the greatest plays of Patrick Mahomes‘ career, and he always comes away impressed.

Miller visited PFT Live in Miami on Friday and said he calls Mahomes “Magic” for the things he can do, like the famous left-handed pass that Mahomes completed while Miller was chasing him.

“Magic Mahomes is just incredible. He’s calm, he’s confident,” Miller said. “There’s guys playing in the league 12 years in and they’re scared back there. He’s a confident guy.”

Mahomes has started five games against the Broncos, and the Chiefs have won all five of them. Miller still hasn’t beaten Mahomes, so it’s easy to see why he’s so impressed.