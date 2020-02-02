49ers strike first, lead 3-0

Getty Images

The 49ers defense forced a three-and-out to start the game and the offense used that as a springboard for the first points of the game.

Jimmy Garoppolo hit George Kittle for one first down and wide receiver Deebo Samuel sprinted around the right side of the line for a 32-yard gain to move the team into Chiefs territory. The 49ers went back to Samuel on a third down for what appeared to be a pass, but Samuel wisely kept the ball and picked up another first down that moved the Niners into field goal range.

The drive would stall there and Robbie Gould came on for a 38-yard field goal. He put it through the uprights and the 49ers are up 3-0 with just over seven minutes off the clock in the first quarter.

Gould last hit a field goal in the Super Bowl with the Bears in Super Bowl XLI, which was also played in Miami.

It’s the third straight postseason game that has seen the Chiefs fall behind early. They were able to dig out of bigger holes the last two times, but we’ll see how things play out this time.