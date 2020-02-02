Andy Reid finally gets his Gatorade shower, first Super Bowl win

Getty Images

The Gatorade shower — it was orange for prop bet purposes — came with 57 seconds left as Damien Wilson, Travis Kelce and Cam Erving dumped the bucket over Andy Reid’s head. It followed a long hug that the Chiefs coach shared with his quarterback.

Reid had never won a Super Bowl, of course.

It was all the NFL’s seventh-winningest coach needed to complete his resume. The comeback 31-20 victory over the 49ers was Reid’s 222nd career victory, including the postseason.

“I’m so happy for our players, coaches and fans, and especially Andy Reid,” Chiefs chairman and CEO Clark Hunt said on the Fox postgame show. “Nobody deserves this trophy more than Andy Reid.”

Chants of “An-dy! An-dy!” cascaded down on the Chiefs sideline as the final seconds ticked off the clock.

“I’m so grateful and happy for coach Reid,” Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu said.

Reid grabbed the Lombardi Trophy and didn’t appear to want to let it go.

“Man alive, how great is that?” Reid yelled. “How ’bout those Chiefs?!”