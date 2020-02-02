Another Patrick Mahomes interception keeps Chiefs down by 10

Getty Images

Down by 10, the Chiefs were in the process of putting together a nice drive. And then Patrick Mahomes threw his second interception of the game.

On third and six after a 13-yard scramble following a sack, Mahomes threw the ball behind receiver Tyreek Hill on a crossing route. Hill got a hand on the ball, popping it up in the air and allowing Tavarius Moore to make the interception.

Mahomes now has two inteceptions on the night. The first one was clearly his fault. The second was mostly his fault, even if Hill should have mae a better attempt at it.

For Mahomes, it’s his first multiple-interception game since the 54-51 Monday night epic against the Rams in November 2018.