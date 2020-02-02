Anthony Lynn agrees to contract extension with Chargers

Getty Images

There’s some uncertainty about who will be the Chargers quarterback in 2020, but there’s no uncertainty about who will be coaching the team next season or for a few years to come.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Anthony Lynn has agreed to a contract extension. Lynn was heading into the final year of the contract he signed when he got the job ahead of the 2017 season and Schefter reports his deal has been extended by multiple weeks.

Lynn is 26-22 over his three years with the Chargers. The Chargers won nine games his first year before going to the playoffs and winning a game after the 2018 season, but they lost six of their final seven games to finish with a 5-11 record in 2019.

That leaves them with the sixth pick in this year’s draft, which they could use on a quarterback whose play will help determine whether Lynn gets a third contract.