Chiefs come back to win Super Bowl LIV 31-20

Posted by Josh Alper on February 2, 2020, 10:11 PM EST
The Chiefs just don’t get comfortable in the playoffs until they’re down by double digits.

That’s the only conclusion to draw from Super Bowl LIV. For the third time this postseason the Chiefs fell behind by at least 10 points and for the third time this postseason they won the game by double digits anyway.

The 31-20 win is the second Super Bowl title in franchise history and their first since Super Bowl IV.

Patrick Mahomes hit Damien Williams for a five-yard score to put the Chiefs up 24-20 with just under three minutes to play and then sprinted 38 yards for another score with 1:12 left to play to ice the game.

The 49ers got a chance for their own rally after the first Williams score. The drive started on their own 15-yard-line and got off to a good start when Raheem Mostert sprinted 17 yards for a first down. A strike to Kendrick Bourne picked up another first, but Frank Clark sacked Jimmy Garoppolo on fourth down near midfield to make life more difficult.

They still had three timeouts, but that became moot once Williams scored for the second time.

While the win makes this Chiefs team perhaps the greatest comeback unit in NFL history, it will also paint Kyle Shanahan as a coach who has a hard time holding onto a lead. Shanahan was the offensive coordinator for the Falcons when they blew a 28-3 lead to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI.

Shanahan will have to try to explain how that can happen twice while Andy Reid will get to avoid trying to explain why his team fell short in a big spot. It looked like things were going that way when Mahomes threw his second interception of the contest, but the Chiefs were able to hold the 49ers in check after that turnover and Mahomes rediscovered his touch.

He hit deep balls to Tyreek Hill and Sammy Watkins to set up the two touchdowns that put the Chiefs in front and ended the night taking a knee as his teammates celebrated around him. It might not have been exactly how he drew it up, but the win surely feels just as sweet.

  1. The Shanahan Family are the most disgusting and untrustworthy family in Football for what they did to RGIII. They will NEVER see success again for what they did to try to ruin a generational talent!!!

  6. Congratulations Reid and the Chiefs! Beauty season.

    Don’t worry 49er fans, you guys will be back in the thick of things. Unbelievable team!

    The legend of Patrick Mahomes is born tonight!

  9. Really have to give my congratulations here. The refs really put in a great game there, they were unbeatable.

    I think the side judge who missed all the illegal downfield blocking KC did should win the MVP. He earned his truck today.

  12. I had no dog in this race and just wanted a great game. My goodness, did we get one! So very happy for Andy Reid, but sorry to see Nick Bosa breaking his heart on the sidelines. And Shady gets his ring!!

  13. whenwilliteverend says:
    February 2, 2020 at 9:06 pm
    With the Chiefs’ offense looking like it’s running in quicksand and the defense giving up yards like Pacman Jones giving out dollar bills at a strip club this game is over.

    24 1 Rate This

    I think Mahomes now deserves the benefit of the doubt for the rest of his career.

  15. I decided at the end of the 3rd qtr to arrange for KC to win it. Garappolo needs more seasoning and Shanahan is the the son of Shanahan. So I decided to have KC win it.

  23. logicalvoicesays says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:11 pm
    The Shanahan Family are the most disgusting and untrustworthy family in Football for what they did to RGIII. They will NEVER see success again for what they did to try to ruin a generational talent!!!
    ++++
    Well, when the coach has orders from the owner to play a severely injured player, what would you do?

  24. Happy for Reid and Mahomes, great win. Wish my Pats were there but really fun to watch Reid get a championship finally and Mahomes statement game arrived, congrats kid

  25. Congrats to KC on ending your 50yr drought. Congrats to Andy Reid. SF, you have a good team, KC is just a bit more complete. I’m just happy the game was exciting. -Pat’s Fan.

  27. It’s hard not to feel good for Andy Reid getting a Super Bowl ring. I bet nearly every organization is happy for him.

  28. Jimmy Garoppolo is brilliant! It cant be intentional grounding if you have your eyes closed and have no idea where you are throwing

  32. Congratulations Chiefs and Andy Reid.

    As a Cowboy fan I knew Reid was an outstanding coach and could never understand

    why he was so poorly treated in Philadelphia.

    Glad he went to a much better team where he could rise to the top.

  38. 9’ers DID NOT choke. They got beat by a better team. Congrats to Andy Reid. Finally!

    I’m happier still that 9’er fans after all their bloviating can now feel lousy.

  43. Nailed the final score and result.

    That’s what happens when you rely on a Trent a Dilfer wannabe like Jimmy to win a game for you. He can’t do it.

    He ain’t that good. Period.

    Congrats to the new champs KC.

  44. Congrats Chiefs Kingdom this was a long time coming for both the organization and Andy Reid. As a Niner Faithful I can’t feel discouraged losing to such an opponent. Mahomes is every inch as good as they say he is and your team is in good hands with him under center.

    For the Red & Gold we can only look book at this season with pride as the half decade before demonstrated how low a team can fall. Though we may lose some players on defense (e.g Armstead, Ward) we’ll still be a contender for the division and conference in the years to come. Great game

    GO NINERS

  46. whenwilliteverend says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:15 pm
    It’s hard not to feel good for Andy Reid getting a Super Bowl ring. I bet nearly every organization is happy for him.
    ________________

    Andy had nothing to do with it. I decided to have KC win because Shanahan sassed me at half time, then again at the end of the 3rd qtr. Guess he knows better now.

  49. Good to see Reid win. Also good to see loudmouth Sherman burned by Watkins. Also good not to see the cheating clowns Patriots there. Good all around.

  51. Congratulations to the Kansas City Chiefs.

    And I hope this burns for a long time for you San Fran fans – you are classless and you ran your traps during these last two weeks.

    You had your grin smashed off your faces. You deserve all the pain you are feeling.

    Now clean your sidewalks of the brown stuff that piles up.

  56. Watching Richard Sherman get beat repeatedly to be the reason the Niners lost a Superbowl was pleasing to me as a Seahawk fan. How appropriate…Karma says hi.

    He’ll go into the HOF as a niner anyway just because he’s like that.

    Imagine being up 20-10 with that defense at the end and then just completely blowing a chance to win a SuperBowl. Yikes…

    P.S. Jimmy Garrapolo is no Russell Wilson.

  58. The MVP wannabe Jimmy G is overrated. Kittle can’t get open unless he pushes off.

    Sound about right eh, omeomitis/Californianewton?

    By the way, Richard Charmin, as you say, gave up some big plays in the second half.

    Don’t worry, hell blame the coaches.

    Cough/choke/cough/choke.

  61. Was confused why Shannahan is throwing the ball with the lead and under 6 minutes against a quick strike team.
    1st down, run for 5 yards. 2nd and 3rd, pass for no gain then punt.
    That o-line was grading KC and he got away from it.
    I am a neutral fan to these teams, but that was confusing.

  63. There is just no reason to hate on anything about the Chiefs. It was a good feeling watching Andy Reid finally get it done.

    I felt like the good guys won and the bad guys lost.

    Maybe it was just listening to californianewton all year.

  64. Watching the 49ers dream season blow up in their faces is glorious!

    Garappolo isn’t good enough, and he never will be.

    Better hope you can get Brady, 49ers fans…

  65. Rhode Island Patriots Fan says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:18 pm
    Something tells me that had the G.O.A.T. been the Niners’ signal caller tonight, the result would have been decidedly different.

    ——
    He would have been in a much better offense than he had on his team this year that’s for sure.

  66. Note to you classless San Fran fans – the Chiefs could have gone scoreless for three quarters and still would have beat your over-rated team with the 4th quarter points the Chiefs scored.

    Where was that vaunted San Fran defense when it mattered? Nick Bosa disappeared when it mattered. Another gutless, overrated good time girl.

    It was delicious to see the over-rated Yip Yap get gamed on a big play in the 4th quarter. The mighty frauds were exposed.

  68. jmethane says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:19 pm
    Watching Richard Sherman get beat repeatedly to be the reason the Niners lost a Superbowl was pleasing to me as a Seahawk fan. How appropriate…Karma says hi.

    He’ll go into the HOF as a niner anyway just because he’s like that.

    Imagine being up 20-10 with that defense at the end and then just completely blowing a chance to win a SuperBowl. Yikes…

    P.S. Jimmy Garrapolo is no Russell Wilson.

    ———————————————————–

    Yeah he didn’t lose the game on a goal line interception. Clown

  69. imthatguyx2 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:15 pm
    logicalvoicesays says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:11 pm
    The Shanahan Family are the most disgusting and untrustworthy family in Football for what they did to RGIII. They will NEVER see success again for what they did to try to ruin a generational talent!!!
    ++++
    Well, when the coach has orders from the owner to play a severely injured player, what would you do?
    _____________

    I do the right thing. That’s why I had KC win today. Make no mistake, I decided it. Notice my name. I control these things, it’s is by my decree.

  71. Watching the 49ers dream season blow up in their faces is awesome!

    Garappolo isn’t good enough, and he never will be.

    Better hope you can get Brady, 49ers fans…

  73. This loss is all on Shanahan’s bad play calling. The niners choked up because of Shanahan’s terrible play calling with 5 minutes left. He chose to call passing plays instead of running the ball & milking the clock. Same thing he did with Falcons against the Pats in the SB. He can’t be satisfied with a lead at the end of the game. He should run the ball “ used the clock to his advantage. Shanahan is a big choker.

  75. Richard Sherman : Dont you ever talk bout me, Im the BEST!!

    Richard Sherman : burned like this mornings toast.

    Best thing about the 49ers losing is not having to listen to The Mouth That Roared boasting….

  76. Congrats to the Chiefs and Andy Reid on a great win. The only thing I didn’t like was the racist Tomahawk chop chant, which is demeaning to native Americans. You can’t gripe about the name Redskins and let this racist action fly under the radar.

  77. Love it. I don’t know whether to be happy for the chiefs or happy that San Francisco lost….I guess I win either way!

  78. Hey Kyle you have 5 minutes to go and you called 2 pass plays? Didn’t you do the same thing in Atlanta? Yea you did and you blew that Superbowl as well

  79. scumpidude says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:14 pm
    Hail Mary one the last play while up by 11, class act Andy. Have fun your cheeseburger
    +++
    That’s because you don’t know about football. Down, distance, time on the clock. It was thrown out of bounds on purpose to run out the clock, and limit a turnover.

    Do you football much?

  81. 49ers forgot to power run there at the end (near end of 3rd quarter all the way through 4th) and it cost them. Shanahan didnt learn the 28-3 lesson and it burnt him again. Also someone send out some help for Sherman who was torched at the end there. Maybe time to call it a career.

  83. scumpidude says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:14 pm
    Hail Mary one the last play while up by 11, class act Andy. Have fun your cheeseburger
    =====

    You mean when he used the fourth down pass to eat up the rest of the clock?

    Wow, did it hurt your feelings?

  84. Happy for the Chiefs!

    Been a long drought for them.

    At least we didn’t have to watch the Patriots!

  85. Packer fan here. Congratulation to the Chiefs, their fans, and Andy Reid. Well played. Lotta heart on that team. Long overdue!

  90. realitycheckbaby says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:15 pm
    Wow the ref blaming is thick tonight.

    LOL

    Told you if it came down to Crapolo they’d lose.

    And they did.
    —————-

    And I said it would come down to whether or not the chiefs will get called for offensive line holding. Not ONE and all you bandwagon Chief fans know it. ONE OL penalty since week 10….total BS.

  95. The NFL achieved the guided outcome it wanted. Get Andy his ring. Just the right number of subtle calls or non-calls to make that happen for KC. Would have been the same for any other team playing the Chiefs.

  96. I told ya Chiefs had a bend don’t brake defense. They stepped up on crucial plays the last part of the year many times. And if you stop Henry running, SF is even easier. I told you SF running all over GB was the best thing for the Chiefs. SF became over confident in their running game and Jimmy G would be rusty with only 8 passes.

  98. I’m glad the football gods didn’t reward the 49ers trying to play it safe all the way to a trophy. That failure to even try for points at the end of the first half was a bad omen.

    Watching the Chiefs come back from 10 down, all I could think was, where has this team been all game? 3 1/2 quarters of timid play-calling and awkwardly poor execution. Then they suddenly remember they can run fast and throw the ball downfield.

    I actually feel sorry for Shanahan. He lost to the Pats by not playing it safe. He lost to the Chiefs by playing it too safe. Glad the most exciting and daring team won tonight.

  99. Saints hung 46 on the niners defense. Next closest were Rams and chiefs at 31. Congrats, chiefs fans!

  100. Good game, two likeable teams…but the KC line got away with a lot of holding. Not a fan of either very impactful PI call. Big missed call on a KC encroachment on a Niners 3rd down. I’m neutral, but that did not seem like the calls anywhere near evened out.

  102. Congrats to KC fans…except one…from this patriots lifer. The exception? The clown who targeted tb12 with a laser in the afccg last year. Enjoy it, KC!

  103. I’m a big Mahomes fan, but he didn’t do much to win that game. But just like Brady, if he wins more SBs, you will act like he won this game all be himself 10 years from now.

  104. I’ve been waiting my whole life to say this “the chiefs are super bowl champs, the chiefs are super bowl champs”… that is all…

  105. Hm. To all the 49er fans that trolled us Falcon fans after our super bowl loss… karma. Looks like it wasn’t so much Matt Ryan — who outplayed both of these QB’s in the SB — and more a guy named Kyke Shanahan, eh?

  107. Glad to see Kelce, Colquitt and Terrell Suggs got their rings to keep up with the family.

    On the other hand – How sick does Kareen Hunt feel that if he did not lie to the Chiefs, he too might have had one too…

  108. Will the NFL rightfully admit they made a huge mistake spending the whole year ignoring a real QB named Patrick Mahomes in its futile quest to hype up a “revolutionary” offense and running QB? In hindsight it was disgusting.
    Mahomes is legit and a total stud. These other guys are gimmicks. There is absolutely zero chance Lamar or DeShaun could have made the plays down the stretch Mahomes did.

  109. Hm. To all the 49er fans that trolled us Falcon fans after our super bowl loss… karma. Looks like it wasn’t so much Matt Ryan — who outplayed both of these QB’s in the SB — and more a guy named Kyle Shanahan, eh?

  112. cardinealsfan2o says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:23 pm
    imthatguyx2 says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:15 pm
    logicalvoicesays says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:11 pm
    The Shanahan Family are the most disgusting and untrustworthy family in Football for what they did to RGIII. They will NEVER see success again for what they did to try to ruin a generational talent!!!
    ++++
    Well, when the coach has orders from the owner to play a severely injured player, what would you do?
    _____________

    I do the right thing. That’s why I had KC win today. Make no mistake, I decided it. Notice my name. I control these things, it’s is by my decree.
    +++
    Welp, I guess that explains why you’re a Cardinals fan. Nothing to really look forward to.

    Also, everyone can predict the winner on the internet, after the game is over.

  113. LamarIsAGoodRunningBack says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:37 pm
    Will the NFL rightfully admit they made a huge mistake spending the whole year ignoring a real QB named Patrick Mahomes in its futile quest to hype up a “revolutionary” offense and running QB? In hindsight it was disgusting.
    Mahomes is legit and a total stud. These other guys are gimmicks. There is absolutely zero chance Lamar or DeShaun could have made the plays down the stretch Mahomes did.

    Why on God’s green earth are you taking this incredible achievement by the Chiefs to push some stupid narrative? And why are you somehow acting like Mahomes doesn’t get recognition?

  114. INTERESTING FACT:

    The 2019 Cincinnati Bengals with a terrible offensive line, no A.J. Green,
    no tight end, and weak #2/#3 wrs passed for 8.7 yards per game less than the 2019 SF 49ers.

  115. Kudos to Whiner fans.

    Staying true to themselves.

    Whining is what they do.

    But facts are facts.

    Your self proclaimed greatest defense ever gave up 31 pts when it mattered most.

    And your very expensive QB isn’t even an effective game manager.

    You mad bro?

  116. You don’t understand football at all, do you? They didn’t want to punt, PM ran around and launched the pass to run the clock…and the pass landed OUT OF BOUNDS. How many hail Mary’s do you see thrown out of bounds? You’re an idiot, posting privileges should be revoked.

    scumpidude says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:14 pm
    Hail Mary one the last play while up by 11, class act Andy. Have fun your cheeseburger

  117. vancouversportsbro says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:17 pm
    Jimmy just sucks. I can see why the patriots traded him
    ——
    He’s a game manager. Nothing more, nothing less. A Dilfer wannabe. He is fine in that role, as would dozens of other QBs.

    Ask him to win a game for you and he can’t do it. Game managers are game managers for a reason.

  119. redlikethepig says:

    February 2, 2020 at 10:12 pm
    Epic choke by the Niners. Not since Seattle has a team bent over like this. The perfect losers.
    ————————————
    Short memory? How about the Falcons blowing a 28-3 lead in the sb which is the greatest collapse ever?

    10 points isn’t an epic choke job. The Chiefs were down by 10+ in every playoff game and won ’em all. It’s more about KC than the 9ers. Hyperbole much? geeez.

  120. Now I know how the 9er faithful felt after Super bowl 49. Monday will be enjoyable tomorrow. I was thinking it was over after the 10 point lead in the second half and the nonexistent offense of the Chiefs. Then Reid cur Mahomes loose and then they go up by 11.

  121. I’m so happy!!! 35 year Chiefs fan. I was “satisfied” with losing in the SB as the 9’ers defense shut KC (us) down.

    Then we showed up, offense and defense.

    Sorry to SF but I’m going to a parade.

    Chiefs!!!

  122. Everyone wants Hill banned for life from the NFL
    KC wins Superbowl
    Not only does everyone stop caring
    But now everyone wants to congratulate the Reid, the Chiefs, and their fans like nothing happened

  123. If you want to hype Mahomes…

    … try not to pretend that KC doesn’t have the best tight end in the nfl,
    loaded at wide receiver, loaded on offensive line, and running back.

  124. braceforimpact says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:23 pm
    jmethane says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:19 pm
    Watching Richard Sherman get beat repeatedly to be the reason the Niners lost a Superbowl was pleasing to me as a Seahawk fan. How appropriate…Karma says hi.

    He’ll go into the HOF as a niner anyway just because he’s like that.

    Imagine being up 20-10 with that defense at the end and then just completely blowing a chance to win a SuperBowl. Yikes…

    P.S. Jimmy Garrapolo is no Russell Wilson.

    ———————————————————–

    Yeah he didn’t lose the game on a goal line interception. Clown
    ======

    Good point.

    He wasn’t able to get anywhere near the goal line when the game was on the line.

  125. nite2al says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:35 pm
    I’m a big Mahomes fan, but he didn’t do much to win that game

    ——
    You must have missed the 4th quarter.

  126. smarterthanyouoryours says:

    February 2, 2020 at 10:46 pm
    Kudos to Whiner fans.

    Staying true to themselves.

    Whining is what they do.

    But facts are facts.

    Your self proclaimed greatest defense ever gave up 31 pts when it mattered most.

    And your very expensive QB isn’t even an effective game manager.

    You mad bro?
    ———————-

    LMAO… That is classic and so true… The “you mad bro” was the clincher to a belly buster? I think we’re all glad Sherman got burnt toast. Talk about slow! Should’ve stuck to Kelce and let a real CB cover a wr with some speed.
    ..

  127. Kyle has some pretty bad play calling to look at after this one. WHY ARE YOU THROWING IT WITH A LEAD AND THAT RUN GAME??? take the 7 yards a run and go win the game. Ugh

  129. I hope the Dolphins get fined for pumping ‘crowd noise’ into the stadium during the halftime show.That was ridiculous

  130. Congratulations to all fellow Chiefs fans for bringing the trophy back home.
    Shanahan is to be only partially blamed. He could’ve been more aggressive before the half as he had timeouts left.
    Second half blame lies more on Jimmy G as Shanahan had dialed the right calls. Things could’ve been different if Jimmy had not overthrew his receiver when he had all of the Chiefs secondary beat.

  131. “Hail Mary one the last play while up by 11, class act Andy. Have fun your cheeseburger:”

    There is no cure for stupid, the way Andy Reid ended the game was nothing but class…..He had to burn 5 seconds, taking a knee would have only take 2 seconds off and given the ball back to SF. The clock stops at change of possession.
    It was actually a brilliant call, run #11 down the sidelines and air it out our of bounds. The more i see Andy Reid, the more impressed I am with him. Great game, two great teams, played hard, great season. Excellent ending to a really fun season.

  134. Don’t care for Mahomes or Chiefs Nation, but happy for Andy Reid. He’s a good coach and finally won one. Congrats to him! As for the Niners, they totally choked. Looks like the Pats made the right decision keeping Brady and letting Jimmy G go.

  136. The Patriots traded the 49ers a lemon as in Jimmy Fraud. The 49ers season ended the way it played out with Jimmy being the WEAKEST link in that team, You swap Mahomes with him and the 49ers win in a BLOW OUT, You put the Best defense along with the best player in Mahomes and that game is finish in the first quarter.

    When you hear TEAMS saying they want to force Jimmy to throw the ball thats not happening if you truly have a FRANCHISE Quarterback.

  137. This was long overdue for Andy Reid, the Hunt family and the chiefs fan base.

    Love seeing Sherman get burnt. Can’t root for a team whose fan base consistently re-elects pelosi and feinstein

  138. Love all the losers blaming the refs.

    FYI, SF was called for 5 penalties, Chiefs for 4.

    Please explain how these penalties allowed the Chiefs 21 unanswered pts in the 4th qtr. I’ll wait.

    PS, you got beat by a better team, deal with it.

  139. It’s not every year a winning super bowl QB has 2 interceptions, 2 fumbles, throws balls in the dirt and still wins. 49ers have to crank up that offense. They left points on the field.

  140. Congratulations to the Chiefs. Being a Raiders fan, I normally hate them, but I was glad to see them win another one for the AFC.

