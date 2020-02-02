Chiefs complete roller coaster of a postseason with another double-digit comeback

Getty Images

In one of the wildest postseason runs any team has ever had in NFL history, the Chiefs have won the Super Bowl by winning all three of their playoff games by double digits — after trailing by double digits in all three games.

In Super Bowl LIV, the Chiefs were trailing 20-10 with seven minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, then scored three quick touchdowns to win 31-20.

In the AFC Championship Game, the Chiefs trailed 10-0 in the first quarter and 17-7 in the second quarter but dominated the rest of the way and won 35-24.

In the divisional playoff game, the Chiefs trailed 24-0 in the second quarter trailed 24-0 early in the second quarter, then stormed back to take a 28-24 lead at halftime and win 51-31.

It was a spectacular postseason for the Chiefs and for coach Andy Reid, who has been criticized at times for not showing enough urgency when his team is trailing. In this postseason, Reid’s teams dominated after trailing early and took home the Lombardi Trophy.