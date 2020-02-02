Chiefs intercept Jimmy Garoppolo

Getty Images

And now we know why Jimmy Garoppolo threw only eight passes in the NFC Championship.

On San Francisco’s second drive of the game, Chiefs defensive back Bashaud Breeland intercepted Garoppolo.

The interception came on the third play of the drive and the second play of the second quarter. Starting at their 25, an 18-yard play-action throw to receiver Emmanuel Sanders gave the 49ers the ball at their own 43. On the next play, Breeland snuffed out a short throw to receiver Deebo Samuel for a two-yard loss.

Garoppolo then dropped back, encountered pressure and absorbed a big hit from defensive lineman Mike Pennel, and hoisted a floater to the right that Breeland caught before stepping out of bounds at the Kansas City 44.

It’s Garoppolo’s second interception of the postseason. The last time he threw an interception, San Francisco slid into a run-heavy attack that lasted through the Super Bowl berth-clinching win over the Packers.