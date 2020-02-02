Chiefs punt on their fourth possession, giving 49ers chance to take lead

Getty Images

The Chiefs’ scoring streak has ended.

After a touchdown and a field goal following a three-and-out to open the game, the Chiefs had to punt on their fourth possession. It has left the 49ers with 59 seconds to try to take the lead before the half.

San Francisco inexplicably failed to call a timeout, but it does have all three remaining.

The Chiefs went 30 yards in seven plays, but after reaching the San Francisco 46-yard line, they went backward.

Mecole Hardman lost 6 yards on an end around on second-and-eight, and Damien Williams gained only 1 yard on a short pass from Mahomes on third-and-14.

The Chiefs nearly downed the ball inside the 5-yard line on the punt. It ended up going into the end zone for a touchback.

Mahomes now is 12-of-18 for 104 yards, and Williams has 10 carries for 47 yards.