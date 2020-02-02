Chiefs turn INT into 10-3 lead

AP

The Chiefs faced a fourth-and-one on their second drive of the game and dialed up a creative run for Damien Williams to get the first down.

After Bashaud Breeland‘s interception gave them the ball back, the Chiefs found themselves in the same position on the 49ers’ 19-yard-line. Head coach Andy Reid dug deep into the playbook again and called for an option that saw Patrick Mahomes pitch to Williams for another first down.

This drive wouldn’t end with Kansas City’s second touchdown of the night, however. Two incompletions around a short Williams run led to a Harrison Butker field goal that pushed the Chiefs’ lead to 10-3 with 9:32 to play in the first half.

The two fourth down conversions have helped offset the fact that the Chiefs have only converted one of their five third down tries thus far. They’ve also shown that there’s a lot of options available to the offense as they try to nab their first Super Bowl title in 50 years.