Chiefs close to within 20-17 after Travis Kelce touchdown

Getty Images

The Chiefs had not scored since 9:32 remained in the first half. After a punt and back-to-back interceptions on their three previous possessions, the Chiefs finally ended their scoring drought.

Travis Kelce caught a 1-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, and with 6:13 remaining, the Chiefs have drawn to within 20-17.

It was set up on the previous play when Tarvarius Moore was called for a 20-yard pass interference penalty on Kelce in the end zone.

Kelce’s score ended a much-needed, 10-play, 83-yard drive.

The Chiefs overcame a huge third down to get to the end zone.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan threw the red flag on a diving, 16-yard catch by Tyreek Hill as the Chiefs hustled to the line. The 49ers won the challenge a replays showed the ball hitting the ground as the Chiefs receiver tried to pull it in on a low throw.

It created a third-and-15 from the San Francisco 35. Hill, though, got wide open for a 44-yard gain to the San Francisco 21. Two incompletions led to third-and-10, but Moore was cited for pass interference for the automatic first down.