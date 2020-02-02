Chris Jones: We’re coming back for a repeat

Getty Images

On February 2 last year, Chiefs defensive tackle Chris Jones tweeted that the Chiefs would be the next Super Bowl champions.

Jones’ predicition came true on Sunday night in Miami as the Chiefs came back to beat the 49ers 31-20 in a thrilling fourth quarter. Jones batted down a pair of passes to help make that comeback happen and he made another prediction when he met the media after the game.

“We’re coming back for a repeat,” Jones said.

Jones also compared the Chiefs to Golden State in their prime, but there’s some work to do before Jones can be assured of being back in the Super Bowl with the Chiefs. He’s set for free agency and said he’d like to remain with the Chiefs for life.

His work down the stretch on Sunday night should help his chances of making that happen.