Eagles congratulate Andy Reid

Getty Images

The Eagles issued a classy gesture toward Andy Reid after his Chiefs won Super Bowl LIV.

A tweet with Reid’s picture and the words, “Time’s yours, Andy,” went out from the Eagles’ official account the moment the Super Bowl ended. It had 20,000 retweets within half an hour.

“Time’s yours” is Reid’s signature line at press conferences, after he has given an opening comment and tells the media that the rest of the time will be devoted to their questions.

Reid spent 14 seasons as the Eagles’ head coach, winning six NFC East titles and one NFC Championship Game. The only thing Reid didn’t do in Philadelphia is win a Super Bowl.

When Reid was fired, most Eagles fans agreed that while it was time for the franchise to go in another direction, they’d be cheering for him to succeed elsewhere, especially if it was for an AFC team. Many Eagles fans will be happy to see Reid hoisting the Lombardi Trophy tonight.