Fred Warner picks Patrick Mahomes in third quarter

Getty Images

The 49ers have forced their first turnover of the game.

One play after Kansas City was able to recover a Patrick Mahomes fumble, Mahomes was intercepted by linebacker Fred Warner near midfield. The pick ended the first Chiefs possession of the second half and leaves the 49ers up 13-10 with just over five minutes to play in the first half.

Mahomes had eight touchdowns and no interceptions in the playoffs before Warner’s pick.

The 49ers defense looked like it might have been able to get off the field quickly when they forced a third-and-six, but Mahomes found Samy Watkins for a first down. Nick Bosa‘s sack and strip of Mahomes a couple of plays later left the Cheifs with an even longer third down play and this one did not wind up going Kansas City’s way.

The turnover leaves the 49ers with a chance to take the first two-score lead of Super Bowl LIV.