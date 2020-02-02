NFL remembers Chris Doleman, Kobe Bryant with moment of silence

Getty Images

At the end of pregame warmups, the Chiefs lined up across the field at the 24-yard line in front of their end zone. The 49ers were at the other 24-yard line.

The Super Bowl LIV teams joined with the fans for a moment of silence for Hall of Famer Chris Doleman, who died Tuesday of brain cancer, and NBA legend Kobe Bryant and the eight others who died in the helicopter crash in Southern California a week ago.

Bryant’s number was 24.

The 41-year-old Bryant, his teenage daughter Gianna, were among those killed when the chopper they were riding in crashed in Calabasas, near Malibu. It was headed to Camarillo Airport in Ventura County, near Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy.

Doleman died after a two-year battle with cancer. He was 58.