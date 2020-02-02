NFL under impression pending offer will be accepted by NFLPA

Posted by Mike Florio on February 2, 2020, 6:11 PM EST
Lost amid all the reports and comments regarding the meetings and discussions among the NFL Players Association regarding a new labor deal is the fact that the meetings and discussions followed months of negotiations that culminated in a tangible proposal for the NFLPA to meet about and discuss.

Per a league source, the NFL extended its latest proposal under the impression that the NFLPA will accept it.

It’s no different than a negotiation among lawyers to settle a lawsuit. The lawyers strike a possible deal, and the lawyers then sell the deal to their clients. The league believes that NFLPA leadership will be able to sell the deal, based on 17 games, to its client.

Whether that does or doesn’t happen remains to be seen. On Thursday, NFLPA leadership received unexpected pushback from the Executive Committee and board of player representatives. And here’s the question to which no one knows the answer: What happens if the union says “no thanks”?

The league may say to the NFLPA, “The offer is the offer. It’s not getting any better.” And if that happens, the question then becomes whether the league means it.

If the league means it, the question becomes whether the NFLPA will change its mind. And if the NFLPA doesn’t change its mind, the question becomes whether a work stoppage is coming.

  1. I don’t see what the big deal is for ONE extra game in the name of player safety. If the average “career” is 3.4 years, that amounts to a little more than 3 games over their NFL lifespan. That extra money can be used by the little guys. It’s the big money players like Sherman who don’t need the cash.

  2. I am spear-heading the campaign to elect Russell Okung the next NFLPA President. As a memeber of the Executive Committee he has demonstrated the strong leadership and vision necessary to lead the NFLPA into this next decade. Rest assured, under his reign the players will get their fair share. The owners know it and are trying to ram this deal down the players throat.

  3. Despite all the posturing, I really dont think either side wants a work stoppage. The NFL likely does not want the bad press or lost revenue, and the NFLPA likely understands the precarious position of alienating fans after the National Anthem debacle.

  5. If it’s that much of a no go, players should strike before they get locked out.

    Some previous speculation of each player only being eligible for 16 of the 17 games or X # of snaps per season would potentially be a starting point for compromise.

