NFL under impression pending offer will be accepted by NFLPA

Getty Images

Lost amid all the reports and comments regarding the meetings and discussions among the NFL Players Association regarding a new labor deal is the fact that the meetings and discussions followed months of negotiations that culminated in a tangible proposal for the NFLPA to meet about and discuss.

Per a league source, the NFL extended its latest proposal under the impression that the NFLPA will accept it.

It’s no different than a negotiation among lawyers to settle a lawsuit. The lawyers strike a possible deal, and the lawyers then sell the deal to their clients. The league believes that NFLPA leadership will be able to sell the deal, based on 17 games, to its client.

Whether that does or doesn’t happen remains to be seen. On Thursday, NFLPA leadership received unexpected pushback from the Executive Committee and board of player representatives. And here’s the question to which no one knows the answer: What happens if the union says “no thanks”?

The league may say to the NFLPA, “The offer is the offer. It’s not getting any better.” And if that happens, the question then becomes whether the league means it.

If the league means it, the question becomes whether the NFLPA will change its mind. And if the NFLPA doesn’t change its mind, the question becomes whether a work stoppage is coming.