NFL’s looming Las Vegas arrival won’t be seamless

Getty Images

What happens in Vegas stays in Vegas. But with the Raiders soon to be staying in Vegas, what happens in Vegas takes on greater importance for the NFL.

Gambling is what happens in Las Vegas, but the NFL’s embrace of gambling is far from complete. A recent item from the LVSportsBiz.com, for example, explained the tightrope-walking that will be done when using images of Sin City (please don’t call it Sin City) to promote the Raiders.

Citing a league spokesman, the report explained the do’s and don’ts of ads promoting Las Vegas during the broadcast of NFL games.

Images of tthe Strip and/or hotels like the Bellagio, Caesars, Venetian or Mandalay Bay? OK.

Images of people playing blackjack? OK.

Images of sportsbooks or someone involved in sports betting? Not OK.

Yes, as the NFL brainstorms strategies for maximizing revenues through the explosion of legalized sports betting, TV viewers won’t be allowed to see images of sports betting in Las Vegas. It’s the latest example of the awkward dance in which the NFL has engaged while pivoting from pretending gambling doesn’t happen and hating everything about it to realizing that it’s being legitimized and legalized one state at a time, with billions of dollars in play from advertising and other partnerships between the league and those companies that facilitate sport wagering.

That’s not the only area that will create some clumsiness as the Raiders descend on Las Vegas. As explained by Mick Akers of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, a pair of strip clubs in the stadium district could be targeted for relocation.

“I think there’s a strong desire for the neighborhood to mature,” Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft said, via Akers. “It’s going to be the main stage for millions of visitors, so you want to make it as welcoming to everybody as possible.”

Naft nevertheless said that there will be no immediate push to get the strip clubs out of the vicinity of the stadium. If/when that happens, they likely won’t go quietly. Raiders games will bring plenty of people to the area, and those people become potential customers before, after, and even during the Raiders games.

However it plays out, the NFL can either accept the realities of the city to which the Raiders are moving, or they can pretend that sports books and strip clubs aren’t part of the fabric of a tourist destination founded and fueled by the mob.