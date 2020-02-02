Patrick Mahomes’ 1-yard run gives Chiefs 7-3 lead

Getty Images

The Chiefs haven’t fallen way behind today. Instead, they have the lead.

After going three-and-out on their first drive for the third time in three postseason games, the Chiefs drove 75 yards in 15 plays with Patrick Mahomes scoring on a 1-yard run.

The Chiefs lead 7-3 with 31 seconds left in the first quarter.

Mahomes, who threw incomplete on his first two attempts, went 5-of-7 for 40 yards on the drive. He also had two runs for 11 yards and the score.

Mahomes’ first run ended with a hard hit from Jimmie Ward that injured Ward and forced a fumble that went backward out of bounds. Instead of a first down, the 49ers faced fourth-and-one from the San Francisco 5-yard line.

The Chiefs initially sent on their field goal unit as Ward was attended to on the field.

But Kansas City then sent the offense back on the field and used a trick play of its own with Damien Williams taking the direct snap. Williams gained 4 yards to the 1.

Two plays later, Mahomes faked out Jaquiski Tartt by pretending to pitch the ball to Williams and keeping it himself.

The 49ers might want to rethink their decision to decline an ineligible man downfield on Eric Fisher. Mahomes threw incomplete, setting up a third-and-two at their own 44, and Williams easily picked up the first down.