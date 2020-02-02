Patrick Mahomes is the Super Bowl MVP

Posted by Mike Florio on February 2, 2020, 10:27 PM EST
He threw multiple interceptions for the first time since the 54-51 loss to the Rams more than a year ago. And then he went to work and earned the Super Bowl MVP trophy.

Patrick Mahomes, one season after winning the NFL MVP award, gets the only MVP award that really matters.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to say my whole life,” Mahomes said after the game. “I’m going to Disney World.”

Mahomes completed 26 of 42 passes for 286 yards and two touchdowns along with the two interceptions. He also rushed for 29 yards on nine carries, along with the game’s first touchdown.

Running back Damien Williams deserved some consideration, with 104 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards, and two touchdowns. Tyreek Hill caught nine passes for 105 yards.

But Mahomes was the best player on the field. After his second interception, the 49ers had a 10-point lead with the ball and only 12:05 to play. Mahomes led the Chiefs to 21 straight points down the stretch, finishing a postseason that included the reversal of a double-digit deficit in each game.

  4. 2 INTs = MVP over D Williams. Really?

    By proxy, Eli Manning is 1st ballot.

    Side note Giants are trying to acquire Buckner and plan to sign Armstead in FA.

  5. 2 ints, 2 fumbles and 4 sacks… this was not a good choice. I would have voted for Bashaud Breeland and Hill also would have been a better selection.

  11. 2 years as a starter
    2 AFC Championship appearances
    1 Super Bowl victory
    1 League MVP award
    1 Super Bowl MVP award

    Let’s hear from the “It’s too early to call Mahomes great” crowd.

    I think I’ll go ahead and call him great.

  14. Congrats to a great young man!

    Now the big question is who will be the mvp of the Barney brigade’s 59th straight off-season championship?

  16. I wonder if the NFL will suspend Him for 4 games next year for too much conditioner in his hair or some made up controversy. Isn’t that what they’re supposed to do with SB MVPs? Time will tell. Out with the old, in with the new next year.

  20. Congrats Chiefs. Glad they won because they gotta pay Mahomes now and it gets a lot tougher then and they don’t have a ton of cap space.

  21. Mahomes is the NFL MVP. Jackson’s selection was a joke.

    If you were starting a team and could pick one player, who would it be? Mahomes of course.

  22. The best part of this game is the Chiefs winning and shutting up Richard Sherman, who by the way was burned on one of the key plays in the game. Love seeing his sour demeanor after this loss.
    Congratulations to the Chiefs and their fans and especially to Andy Reid, one of the best guys in the NFL.
    Now we can read all the whiny Niners fans complaining about the officials (who made all the right calls, by the way) and everything else as they always do.

  24. Hm. To all the 49er fans that trolled us Falcon fans after our super bowl loss… karma. Looks like it wasn’t so much Matt Ryan — who outplayed both of these QB’s in the SB — and more a guy named Kyle Shanahan, eh?

  25. I thought the 9ers had it good up by 10 with 10mins to play. Great comeback win for KC, congrats to them and to Andy Reid for his 1st SB win.

    I agree with others here about Williams not getting MVP, he was a baller.

  26. If Mitchell Trubisky played like that everyone would be talking about how terrible he is. Mahomes is a good quarterback, but the 49ers blew this game. They left the Chiefs receivers wide open in the fourth quarter.

  30. nyneal says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:37 pm

    Now we can read all the whiny Niners fans complaining about the officials (who made all the right calls, by the way) and everything else as they always do.
    Bosa being held on every play and not one call.
    How do you miss an off-side?
    Weird how the refs always moved the ball up a half yard for the Chiefs and a half yard back for the 49ers.

  32. Difference was Mahomes hit a wide open Hill that led to a TD and cutting the 9ers lead to 3 at 20-17 on 3rd and long while JimmyGoof over threw a wide open receiver that likely would’ve won the SB with a 27-24 lead and Momentum.

    Jimmy G is decent but is clearly just a game manager that relies on a running game to destroy Vikes and GB and an elite D. But Jimmy can’t carry a team to a SB like Mahomes.

  33. He was having a pretty bad game until half way through the 4th quarter. Many of those throws were behind or low. Happy he got the win and balled out to close the game.

    Chris Jones was tearing it up. Frank Clark nearly closed off the game himself.

  37. Anyone saying Mahomes didn’t deserve the MVP does not understand football.

    If you think this team wins the game or even makes it here with any other player in the league at QB, you are sorely mistaken. The 49ers have been brutalizing people all year and #15 willed the Chiefs to victory. If you watched the game and don’t understand that, I don’t know what to tell you.

  38. Watching the QB play in this game makes me ever so grateful that Russell Wilson is my quarterback…

  43. Chiefs played a great game and got a well earned victory. Saleh obviously skipped watching the AFC playoff tape and let off the gas defensively.

  44. Yeah he might of had a sub par performance but he was clutch when it had to be clutch, that’s magical, and the kid is magical.

  45. People still hating on him absolutely amazing. Holy crap the jealousy is crazy. One interception bounced off two players, the 9er d played great and he responded along with the line actually giving him some time. 2nd year

  46. Congrats to Mahomes and well deserve because if Mahomes had left the field and didn’t Return you are NEVER coming back to win this game muchless even being in the Superbowl to begin with.

  49. Big Mahomes fan, but he didn’t deserve the MVP. That’s the problem I have with Brady and all this GOAT talk. He didn’t do much in the first 3 NE superbowl wins. Game manager at best. And do give me the 350 yars

  51. slimglynn says:
    February 2, 2020 at 10:41 pm
    Well deserved! More so then when Foles won it. What a fluke that was. GO CHEFS!!!

    ————–

    You are a MORON. Go compare Foles numbers in the superbowl vs Mahomes. Not even close. Mahomes did NOT deserve the superbowl MVP tonight, he was terrible.

  54. Mahomes had a lot of negative stats, maybe the worst ever for an MVP?

    That said, by default the award is going to the quarterback and he did put the team on his back when they needed it: an early touchdown to keep it close, shrugging off some big hits and sealing the deal late in the fourth.

