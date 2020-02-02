Raiders can easily escape Derek Carr’s contract, if they can land Tom Brady

Getty Images

If the Raiders want to pursue Tom Brady, it won’t cost much to unload Derek Carr.

Carr, who has a new house in Las Vegas next door to coach Jon Gruden that Brady could buy, has a contract that pays out $18.9 million in 2020 salary. Of that amount, $2.9 million becomes fully guaranteed on the third day of the waiver period, later this week.

But that’s a small price to pay, especially since the offset language in the contract would generate a dollar-for-dollar credit — and if Carr is cut someone else would pay him far more than that. The bigger question is whether Carr would be traded. Given the current quarterback market, $18.9 million becomes a bargain.

The Raiders would take a $5 million cap charge by trading Carr before June 1. As the salary cap busts through the $200 million mark, it’s also a small paper price to pay in order to upgrade from Carr to Brady.

It’s a moot point unless and until: (1) Brady doesn’t re-sign with the Patriots; and (2) Brady chooses to sign with the Raiders. If he does, the Raiders won’t have to think twice about dumping Carr.