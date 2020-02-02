Regular season MVP hasn’t won Super Bowl since 1999

Getty Images

Lamar Jackson won the regular season Most Valuable Player award on Saturday night after his Ravens were eliminated in the divisional round of the playoffs, making it official that the league MVP won’t win the Super Bowl this year.

That’s become the norm in the NFL. The winner of the regular season MVP award hasn’t also won the Super Bowl since the 1999 season, when Kurt Warner won both the league MVP award and the Super Bowl MVP with the Rams.

The regular-season MVP winning the Super Bowl used to be commonplace. Before Warner did it, Terrell Davis did it in 1998, Brett Favre in 1996, Steve Young in 1994, Emmitt Smith in 1993, Joe Montana in 1989, Lawrence Taylor in 1986, Mark Moseley in 1982, Terry Bradshaw in 1978 and Bart Starr in 1966.

But since 2000, the regular season MVP’s teams are just 24-21 in the postseason, and while nine have made it to the Super Bowl, all nine lost. Jackson is just the latest in a two-decade line of regular-season MVPs to fall short in the postseason.