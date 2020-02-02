Remember Joe Delaney today

Getty Images

We usually mention Joe Delaney on the anniversary of his death, June 28 of every year. And on June 28 of every year, we hear from plenty of people who didn’t know the story of a kid who couldn’t swim but who gave his life trying to save three drowning children.

As his team plays in the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, it makes a lot of sense to mention Joe Delaney today.

There’s a video on Twitter of Chiefs fans adjusting the lyrics of John Denver’s ode to West Virginia, and one of the Chiefs fans is wearing a Delaney’s No. 37 jersey. It’s a great gesture and a memory that should never be allowed to fade, regardless of the years that pass.

One of the best young players in the league at the time, Delaney sacrificed everything and rushed to the danger.

“I can’t swim good,” Delaney said, “but I’ve got to save those kids.”

Here’s hoping that, at some point during the endless hours of TV coverage today, someone will shine a light on a life that was taken way too early, 37 years ago this June. A young man not much older than my son, with three children of his own, did without a second thought something that few would ever attempt. And if you see anyone wearing a Joe Delaney jersey today, take their photo, post it on Twitter, and tag @ProFootballTalk.

Beyond today, let’s all push for a proper honor for Joe Delaney. He didn’t play long enough to leave a permanent mark on the field (he rushed for more than 1,100 yards as a rookie in 1981, leading the Chiefs to their winning season since 1973), but he has left something that should be remembered and celebrated by the NFL, for all time.