Report: 49ers extend passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur’s contract

Getty Images

The 49ers blocked passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur from taking a job on his brother Matt’s staff in Green Bay last offseason and it appears LaFleur won’t be leaving this offseason either.

LaFleur’s contract was set to expire after Super Bowl LIV, but Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that he has signed an extension with the team. LaFleur started working with 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan in Cleveland and remained on hand in Atlanta before moving on to the 49ers with him in 2017.

The 49ers are able to block him from making a lateral move as an assistant, although LaFleur could interview with teams for head coaching jobs if they request a chat. There was word that the Browns would do so last month, but defensive coordinator Robert Saleh wound up as the only Niners assistant to talk to Cleveland.

LaFleur’s chances of getting those interviews and perhaps joining his brother and Shanahan as a head coach in the future would get a boost with a 49ers win over the Chiefs.