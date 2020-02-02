Report: Greg Olsen interested in playing for Ron Rivera in Washington

Getty Images

Greg Olsen will not return to Carolina, he and the team agreed last week, but he may return to playing for Ron Rivera.

Olsen would consider signing with Washington to reunite with Rivera, the Washington Post reports.

The Panthers hired Rivera as their head coach in 2011, and they traded for Olsen later that offseason. Olsen played for Rivera in Carolina until the Panthers fired Rivera last season. It would make sense for the two of them to reunite, Rivera because he would like a strong veteran presence on his team, and Olsen because he would like to play for a coach he knows and is comfortable with.

However, Olsen turns 35 next month, and if he’s in a hurry to play for a winner, he may question whether Washington is the place to go. He also is sure to have job offers if he decides to work in television rather than play another season.