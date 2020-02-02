Report: Raiders to pursue Tom Brady in free agency

Getty Images

Derek Carr won’t appreciate this one.

The Raiders plan to pursue Tom Brady if he hasn’t signed a new contract with the Patriots before free agency starts next month, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

It’s easy to see why: The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas and want to open their new stadium in their new home with a splash, and nothing would be splashier than signing the man widely regarded as the greatest player in NFL history. Raiders coach Jon Gruden has long been an admirer of Brady.

Last month, Brady and Raiders owner Mark Davis were seen chatting at a UFC event in Las Vegas. Although it would violate league rules if Davis said or did anything to express interest in Brady before the start of free agency, their discussion at the UFC fight raised questions about whether Davis wanted to sign Brady, and those questions didn’t sit well with Carr.

But whether Carr likes it or not, if Gruden, Davis and Raiders General Manager Mike Mayock think they can improve their roster by replacing Carr, they’ll do it. And signing Brady would be a major coup for Las Vegas.