Ron Rivera envisions quarterback competition with a healthy Alex Smith

Getty Images

Case Keenum has conceded his future is “probably not” in Washington, and Colt McCoy is scheduled to become a free agent in March.

After Dwayne Haskins made seven starts as a rookie, he is the presumptive starter for 2020.

“I want to see him start taking the leadership mantle,” new coach Ron Rivera told The Team 98. “It’s one the things I said in my first press conference. You know he’s got the skill set. He’s shown he’s got the ability.”

Unprompted, Rivera then brought up Alex Smith.

“I also don’t want to forget Alex Smith,” Rivera said. “Here’s a guy that’s doing everything he can to come back, and if Alex can come back and be the player that he was we have a good situation; we have competition at that position.”

Smith said this week he was “very much lucky to be alive” following an infection that turned septic. It necessitated an extended process aimed at saving his life and then saving his leg.

Haskins went 2-5 as the team’s starter, throwing seven touchdowns and seven interceptions. Smith went 6-4 in his 10 starts in 2018, throwing 10 touchdowns and five interceptions.