Source: Upcoming NFLPA meeting not as definitive as characterized

ESPN’s Super Sunday Splash! report regarding the CBA talks possibly overstates the status of the negotiations.

A source with knowledge of the dynamics between management and labor tells PFT that the report of a looming union vote on the 17-game proposal is “not wholly accurate.” Per the source, the upcoming meeting of the NFL Players Association’s Executive Committee and board of player representatives is better characterized as an effort to further continue and to steer the negotiations.

It’s a subtle yet significant distinction. ESPN’s report paints the situation as fairly binary, with the NFLPA either accepting a labor deal based on 17 games or rejecting it, setting the stage for a potential work stoppage. A middle ground entails talks on a deal with a 17-game season continiuing, with the union trying to get more than whatever the NFL has placed on the table.

At some point, of course, there will be nothing more. And it’s possible that the league has characterized its latest offer as a final offer. But here’s the thing about final offers: They’re never really final until the clock is about to strike midnight. With both sides motivated to treat midnight as the start of the new league year in March, the union has time to squeeze the league to sweeten the pot a little bit (or a lot) more before time runs out.