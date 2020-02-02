Tom Brady’s tenure in New England hinges on Bill Belichick

Getty Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft may be willing to pay quarterback Tom Brady more than $30 million per year to extend his tenure to a 21st year, but Kraft’s checkbook is only part of the equation.

Ultimately, coach Bill Belichick has to want Kraft to write the check. Ultimately, Belichick needs to make it clear to Brady that Belichick values the quarterback’s contributions and wants him to stay with the team.

In other words, Belichick needs to drop to a knee and profess his love for Brady. If Belichick does that, Brady becomes far more likely to stay. If Belichick doesn’t, Brady becomes far more likely to leave.

Caught in the middle of everything is Kraft. He’ll do whatever Belichick wants him to do, and a willingness to pay a soon-to-be-43-year-old quarterback more than $30 million per year shows that Kraft is more than willing to spend. Belichick needs to be willing and able to break down the wall that he keeps in place between himself and pretty much every player who ever has played for him.

And if anyone merits that kind of treatment, it’s Brady.

If it doesn’t happen and if Brady chooses to leave, it’s on Belichick and no one else.