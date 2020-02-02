Who will Chiefs host to start the season?

Getty Images

The 2020 NFL season will begin in Kansas City — unless the NFL has some sort of other game cooked up for the 100th anniversary season (not 100th season) of the league. So who will the Chiefs host?

The home schedule includes the usual AFC West suspects (Raiders, Broncos, Chargers), along with the Patriots, Jets, Falcons, Panthers, and Texans.

The most obvious candidate for Week One will be the Patriots, with the Texans the only other plausible matchup.

The Royals and Chiefs share a parking lot, and the Royals have a 12:35 p.m. CT home game against the A’s on Thursday, September 10, the first day of the NFL season. If that allows for enough time to clear out the Royals fans and to let the Chiefs fans in, it shouldn’t be an issue like it was in 2013, when the Ravens had to go on the road for the first game of the season due to an Orioles game that same night.

If the Chiefs were to start the season away from home, the options would be Denver, Las Vegas, L.A., Buffalo, Miami, Baltimore, Tampa, and New Orleans.