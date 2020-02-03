Andy Reid always wants Patrick Mahomes to “keep firing”

Getty Images

When Patrick Mahomes threw his second interception of Super Bowl LIV with the Chiefs down 20-10 to the 49ers in the fourth quarter, there were a lot of people who thought the Chiefs would lose because the quarterback picked the worst night to have his worst night as a professional quarterback.

Head coach Andy Reid was not part of that group. After his team rattled off 21 points in a matter of minutes to swing the game, Reid said that he never doubted that Mahomes would come through for his team.

“I never think that,” Reid told Peter King for Football Morning in America. “I always think with him, keep firing. I’ve seen this before. Right when you don’t think he’s gonna do something, he rips your heart out with great plays. You saw that with Larry Bird. Larry Bird might’ve gone cold for a little bit but he kept shooting. That’s what you do with the great ones. This kid’s young, but he’s great. He’s gonna do nothing but get better.”

Mahomes is 24, which is the same age that Bird was when he won his first NBA championship. He’d go on to win two more titles and that number seems well within reach for Mahomes even if Reid isn’t right about how much he’ll improve in the years to come.