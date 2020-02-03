Andy Reid hasn’t given any thought on how much longer he’ll coach

Getty Images

Shortly after the dust settled on Super Bowl LIV, Andy Reid said he wants to win another one and it doesn’t sound like he’d be content stopping there either.

Reid stepped back in front of the media for a press conference on Monday morning and fielded a question about how much longer he’s thinking about coaching. The 61-year-old said that the prospect of retiring hasn’t crossed his mind and cited the presence of Patrick Mahomes as one of the reasons why he’s not thinking about the finish line.

“I’ve got this young quarterback over here that makes life easy,” Reid said.

Reid’s been at the coaching thing long enough to know that players like Mahomes don’t fall into your lap all that often and it’s no surprise that he’d like to maximize what he can get out of that relationship before moving full-time into a life of cheeseburgers and Hawaiian shirts.