Andy Reid ready to win another Super Bowl

Andy Reid’s no longer one of the best coaches to never win a Super Bowl.

Now, he’s just one of the best coaches.

And he’s ready for more.

After the Chiefs won his first Super Bowl title, he was already planning for the future.

“I’m really excited about it,” Reid said, via Adam Teicher of ESPN.com. “You get one, you want to go get another one. But we’ve got to backpedal for about a minute and enjoy this one and [then] we’ll get busy on the next one.”

The win was his 15th in the postseason, and he’s now finally over .500 in the playoffs (15-14).

It was also his 222nd total win in 21 seasons, which tied him with Paul Brown on the all-time list, and only five coaches have more (Don Shula, George Halas, Bill Belichick, Tom Landry, and Curly Lambeau).

The excitement for Reid was such that his former team was quick to congratulate him for the ring he never earned the Eagles, and his players were obviously excited to get the win for the man they revere and love.

“We wanted to get him that trophy because he deserved it,” quarterback and Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes said. “The work he puts in day in and day out . . . I don’t think he sleeps. I try to beat him in and I never can. He is someone that works harder than anyone I’ve ever known, and he deserved [this]. I’m glad I could get that trophy for him.”

And with it, they got rid of the only reason to knock the record of a man who was already a brilliant coach, long before Super Bowl LIV kicked off.