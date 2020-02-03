Andy Reid: We were down in each game, players showed they’re resilient

Getty Images

The Chiefs won all three of their postseason games by double digits after trailing all three of them by double digits. No team had done that before, and coach Andy Reid praised his team’s resilience on Monday morning.

At his final press appearance in Miami, Reid talked about how impressed he was that his players never got down despite the adversity they faced in every game.

“We were down by quite a little bit each game, and the guys are resilient. They’re mentally tough. They trust each other. They like being around each other,” Reid said. “They don’t really care if they’re up or down, they’re going to bear down and go win the game.”

The Comeback Chiefs made this postseason exciting, and showed they’re never out of any game.